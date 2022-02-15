Scotiabank Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Saputo to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$29.74 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$26.21 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.