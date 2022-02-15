Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.59 and last traded at $15.70. 2,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 295,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -317.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,728 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

