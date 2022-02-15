Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 368.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,496,377,000 after purchasing an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,250,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,080,190,000 after purchasing an additional 227,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seagen by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,344,000 after purchasing an additional 615,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $48,330,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last quarter. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.36.

SGEN stock opened at $124.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.30 and a beta of 0.77. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $118.00 and a one year high of $192.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.01.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

