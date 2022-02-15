Secom Co., Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Secom’s FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Secom stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Secom has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

