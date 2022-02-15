Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.78 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $58.78 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00023576 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017053 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004155 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001443 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

