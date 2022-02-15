Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Receives C$2,068.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2,068.00.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$1,650.00 to C$1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded up C$24.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1,103.11. The company had a trading volume of 78,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1,465.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of C$138.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.35. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$990.00 and a 1 year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 510 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$1,103,996.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$963,291.30. Also, Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,032,652.88.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

