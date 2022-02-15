Shopify (SHO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SHO. William Blair upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.