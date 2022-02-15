Short Interest in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Grows By 58.7%

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
JEQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.47. 6,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,898. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9805 per share. This is an increase from Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
