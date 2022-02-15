Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Decreases By 44.7%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 619,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:ATHE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,753,701. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. Alterity Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $2.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alterity Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alterity Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of therapeutic drugs designed to treat the underlying causes of degeneration of the brain as the aging process progresses. The firm focuses on Parkinson’s movement disorders, Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

