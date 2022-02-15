Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Drops By 62.7%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMLM opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. American Lithium Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
