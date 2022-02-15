Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Drops By 62.7%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMLM opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. American Lithium Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

