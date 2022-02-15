Short Interest in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Declines By 38.2%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BFRI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969,036. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.77.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the fourth quarter worth $384,000.

BFRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.