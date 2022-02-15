Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Decreases By 39.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund alerts:

MQY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 357,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,605. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.