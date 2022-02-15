Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declines By 29.1%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of BUI opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 617.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

