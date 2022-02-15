Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Declines By 29.1%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of BUI opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $27.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.