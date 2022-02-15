Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) Decreases By 60.8%

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the January 15th total of 896,100 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bluejay Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

BJDX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,705. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is a late-stage, pre-revenue medical device company. It focused on developing near-patient products for triage, diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression. Bluejay Diagnostics Inc is based in ACTON, Mass.

