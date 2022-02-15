Short Interest in Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Drops By 41.2%

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 245 ($3.32) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 235 ($3.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.42.
Cairn Energy stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.16.
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
