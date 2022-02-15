Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Increases By 190.0%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 190.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CADMF stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Chemesis International has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

