Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declines By 57.7%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CHSCM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. 658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.38. CHS has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 6.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

