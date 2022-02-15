Short Interest in De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) Rises By 100.0%

De La Rue plc (OTCMKTS:DLUEY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLUEY remained flat at $$4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. De La Rue has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62.

Get De La Rue alerts:

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components. It also provides range of physical and digital solutions, such as tax stamps and supporting software solutions, authentication labels, associated brand protection digital solutions, and cheques and bank cards, as well as ID security components, including polycarbonate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.