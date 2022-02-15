Short Interest in Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Expands By 103.8%

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 103.8% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EATBF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 10,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,828. Eat Beyond Global has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

About Eat Beyond Global

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

