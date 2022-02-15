Short Interest in Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) Decreases By 50.0%

Empire Post Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMPM) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS EMPM remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Empire Post Media has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.11.
About Empire Post Media
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Empire Post Media (EMPM)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Post Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Post Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.