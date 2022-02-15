Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Drops By 45.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $$63.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FLMNF)
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.