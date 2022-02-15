Short Interest in Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Drops By 45.1%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 45.1% from the January 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $$63.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann AG engages in the operation of and investment in optical businesses and hearing aid companies. It also manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain and Other. It offers glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, related articles and accessories, merchandise of all kinds and hearing aids and their accessories.

