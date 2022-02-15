Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Declines By 53.1%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINW. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on FINW shares. Stephens started coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on FinWise Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

Shares of FINW stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 39,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,127. FinWise Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

