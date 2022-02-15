Short Interest in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Decreases By 53.8%

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 983,900 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,755,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,354. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.64. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $23.58.
