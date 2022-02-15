Short Interest in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Expands By 97.8%

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 97.8% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HKXCY. HSBC downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HKXCY stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.51. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $74.21.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

