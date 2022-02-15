Short Interest in IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Declines By 41.9%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 607 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.82.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

