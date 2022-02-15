Short Interest in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Decreases By 33.2%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 460,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ICL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of ICL traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,996. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.1318 dividend. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

