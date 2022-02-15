Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Expands By 108.1%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,334,000 shares, a growth of 108.1% from the January 15th total of 1,602,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,062,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ilustrato Pictures International stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,340,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,494,334. Ilustrato Pictures International has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International, Inc is an investment company, which focuses on acquiring businesses in the technology, engineering & manufacturing sector. The company was founded on April 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

