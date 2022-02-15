Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Expands By 133.3%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PSCI opened at $88.47 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.13 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

