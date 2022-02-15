Short Interest in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Rises By 158.7%

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.2116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.