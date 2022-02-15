Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Rises By 191.7%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 191.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8103 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.71%. This is an increase from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.