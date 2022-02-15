Short Interest in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Increases By 136.4%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWAC. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 48.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133,233 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,265,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the third quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWAC opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. Kingswood Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14.

