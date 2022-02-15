Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Drops By 62.3%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,600 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 328,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of LIXT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,419. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.69. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.19.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

