Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Grows By 64.1%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 6,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. AlphaValue raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

LYG stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.82. 603,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,087,278. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,891,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,874,000 after purchasing an additional 111,433 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,559,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 701,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

