Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Increases By 112.0%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,073,000 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the January 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $4.36.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

