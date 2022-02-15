Short Interest in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Rises By 92.1%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 92.1% from the January 15th total of 68,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Navigator alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 368,355 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Navigator by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Navigator by 21.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,043 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Navigator by 18.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 430,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Navigator during the second quarter worth about $657,000.

NVGS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 61,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,924. Navigator has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $543.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Navigator will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.