Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Drops By 50.0%

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $632,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter worth $22,063,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Orange County Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Orange County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.44 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OBT. TheStreet raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

