Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Decreases By 31.3%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS PPCCY opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.55. PICC Property and Casualty has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $26.89.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

