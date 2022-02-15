Short Interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Increases By 80.4%

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Powerbridge Technologies by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Powerbridge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,471. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. Powerbridge Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $9.65.

Powerbridge Technologies Co Ltd. is engaged in the provision of software application and technology solutions to corporate and government customers. The company was founded by Ben B Lor and Shiang Stewart Lor in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

