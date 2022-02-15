Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Drops By 43.4%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 495,788 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 100,532 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after buying an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,296,000.

Shares of UTG stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 326,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,853. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

