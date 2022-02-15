Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Drops By 28.8%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Saga Communications by 9.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $989,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 57,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

