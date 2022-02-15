Short Interest in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Drops By 28.8%

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the January 15th total of 5,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:SGA opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.72.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 39.26%.
About Saga Communications
Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.
