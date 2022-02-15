Short Interest in Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) Decreases By 35.7%

Statera BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:STAB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the January 15th total of 238,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ STAB opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Statera BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $10.97.
Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter.
About Statera BioPharma
Statera Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body’s immune system and restore homeostasis. Its proprietary product toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists in the biopharmaceutical industry with TLR4 and TLR9 antagonists, and the TLR5 agonists, Entolimod and GP532 have applications in mitigation of radiation injury and neutropenia an anemia.
