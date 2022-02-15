Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Declines By 53.2%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunLink Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SunLink Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SunLink Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 48,686 shares during the last quarter. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

Shares of SSY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. 62,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,298. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.