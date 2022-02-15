Short Interest in Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Decreases By 40.3%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 636,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the second quarter worth $140,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth $178,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Synaptogenix stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,209. Synaptogenix has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.