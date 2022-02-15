Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Decreases By 32.3%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKGFF. Investec began coverage on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($60.35) to GBX 4,700 ($63.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,075.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $62.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.31. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $57.90 and a 1 year high of $67.87.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

