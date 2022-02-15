Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Declines By 30.4%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.