Short Interest in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Declines By 30.4%

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $24.05.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.
