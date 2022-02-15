Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Declines By 50.4%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 64,330 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 143,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,927 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 11,198 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 234,799 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWZ traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from The Swiss Helvetia Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

