Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Expands By 67.4%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,200 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 236,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust news, insider John Yogi Spence bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $34,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mcgarrity sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFLT. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period.

XFLT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 1,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Company Profile

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

