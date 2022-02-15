SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCBGF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SIG Combibloc Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $21.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20. SIG Combibloc Group has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

