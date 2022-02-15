Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGFY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,219 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,790,000 after purchasing an additional 78,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,475,000 after purchasing an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter.

SGFY stock opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.11 and a 12 month high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SGFY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

In other Signify Health news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of Signify Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

