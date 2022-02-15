Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 52.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 29.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

